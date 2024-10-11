\nAs of 11:00 p.m., approximately 230 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel on Friday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\n"The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," it added.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n