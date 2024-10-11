\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 8:50 p.m. in the Upper Galilee area, it was determined to be a false identification, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. \n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 9:00 p.m. in the Upper Galilee area, several projectiles were fired from Lebanon and did not cross into Israeli territory. No injuries were reported.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n