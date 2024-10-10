The IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a warning calling on the residents of the Dahieh suburb to evacuate.\n\n"Urgent warning to the residents of the southern suburb of Haret Hreik, specifically in the buildings specified in the two maps and those adjacent to them: You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, and the IDF will act against them in the near future. For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate this building and the buildings adjacent to it immediately and stay away from it for a distance of no less than 500 meters."\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n