The IDF released a statement in which it addressed reports that it opened fire at a UNIFIL post in southern Lebanon.\n\n"The Hezbollah terrorist organization operates from within and near civilian areas in southern Lebanon, including areas near UNIFIL posts.\n\n"The IDF is operating in southern Lebanon and maintains routine communication with UNIFIL.\n\n"This morning (Thursday), IDF troops operated in the area of Naqoura, next to a UNIFIL base. Accordingly, the IDF instructed the UN forces in the area to remain in protected spaces, following which the forces opened fire in the area."\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n