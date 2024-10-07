On Sunday, the Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General (* * * *) Michael “Erik” Kurilla, conducted a situational assessment with the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, and additional commanders.\n\nGeneral Kurilla’s visit focused on the current security issues, with an emphasis on Iran and the northern front.\n\n"The IDF will continue to deepen its relationship with the U.S. Armed Forces, due to our commitment to strengthening regional stability and the coordination between the militaries," a statement read.\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n