\nIDF: "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, five projectiles were fired from the area of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. A number of projectiles fell in the area. The details are under review." \n\n"As we mark one year since the October 7th Massacre, the Hamas terrorist organization continues its relentless attempts to carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians. \n\n"The IDF is ready to defend the State of Israel from any threat, from any front."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n