\nA short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center embedded within a compound that previously served as the "Ibn Rushd" School in the area of Deir al Balah.\n\nIn addition, following IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control center embedded in a structure that previously served as the "Shuhada al-Aqsa" Mosque in the area of Deir al Balah.\n\nThese command and control centers were used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n