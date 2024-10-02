\nArabic-language media reported that among those killed in the strike attributed to Israel in Damascus was Hassan Jaafar Kasir, the son-in-law of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the commander of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, which is responsible for smuggling arms from Iran.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n