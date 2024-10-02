Syrian state media reported on Wednesday that Israel conducted an air strike on a residential building in the Mezzah suburb of the capital Damascus.

The attack reportedly killed at least three civilians and injured several others.

A Syrian military official said in a statement, “At approximately 5:25 p.m., Israel launched an attack on a residential building in the Mezzah neighborhood in Damascus - which led to the death of three civilians, the wounding of three more and substantial damage to property.”

The Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported that the strike targeted an apartment in which there were members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Israel has not commented on the reports.

On Tuesday morning, Syrian media outlets reported an Israeli attack in Damascus.

According to the reports, explosions were heard in the area of the Syrian capital, and the defense systems were activated.

Syrian state television reported that three civilians were killed in the attack attributed to Israel, including local television presenter Safaa Ahmed. In addition, it was reported that nine Syrians were injured in the attack.

Last Friday, the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported that five Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli strike on a military base in the Damascus area.

According to the Syrian Ministry of Defense, the attack was carried out at 1:35 a.m. from the Golan Heights area and targeted one of the Syrian outposts on the Syria-Lebanon border.

