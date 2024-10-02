\nFollowing the sirens that sounded between 5:45 p.m. and 5:47 p.m. in the Western Galilee area, approximately 70 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in open areas, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 6:41 p.m. in the area of Avivim, two projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in an open area.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 7:25 p.m. in the Upper Galilee area, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Fallen projectiles were identified in open areas.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n