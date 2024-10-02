\nThe Pentagon announced that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant following Tuesday's "outrageous act of aggression by Iran against Israel."\n\n"Both the Secretary and Minister expressed mutual appreciation for the coordinated defense of Israel against the barrage of nearly 200 ballistic missiles from Iran that helped prevent significant casualties and damage. The Secretary reaffirmed that the United States remains well postured to defend U.S. personnel, allies, and partners in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations," the statement said, adding that Austin also "expressed his deepest condolences to the families impacted by the horrific and deadly terrorist shooting in Israel today."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n