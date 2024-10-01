\nThe IDF's Home Front Command on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. updated the guidelines for a number of areas in Israel: Hacarmel; Wadi Ara; Menashe; Samaria; the Sharon, Dan, Shefela, and Yarkon areas in central Israel; Jerusalem; and the Judean plains.\n\nIn these areas, educational activities may be held in locations from which a bomb shelter may be reached within the required amount of time.\n\nEvents will be limited to 30 people in open areas, and 300 people in enclosed structures.\n\nThe changes take effect immediately; guidelines in the rest of the country remain unchanged.\n\n\nRead more\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n