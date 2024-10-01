Following the sirens that sounded at 7:36 in the area of Metula, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 7:46 in the area of Avivim, several projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in open areas.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 8:01 in the area of Metula, several projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified.\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n