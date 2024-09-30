\nAvichay Adraee, the head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, called on the residents of three buildings in the Dahieh district of Beirut to evacuate their homes immediately. \n\n"You are near Hezbollah's interests and facilities, and therefore the IDF will act against them with force. For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate the buildings immediately and start at a distance from them of no less than 500 meters," he said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n