UNIFIL forces requested on Monday that the Lebanese army evacuate several positions on the border - in preparation for an expected ground incursion by Israel, the Lebanese Al Jadid channel reported.

The evacuation was carried out in the early evening and a Lebanese security source told Reuters that "the Lebanese forces withdrew five kilometers north of the border." After the military positions were evacuated, the IDF opened artillery fire into southern Lebanon.

Earlier this evening, the IDF spokesman announced that Metula, Misgav Am and Kfar Giladi were declared a closed military area, after reports of an imminent ground incursion of IDF forces into Lebanon.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council notified the residents: "As expected – the war has entered a new phase. Metula, Kfar Giladi and Misgav Am have been declared a closed military area, and civilians are not allowed to remain there as IDF forces are expected to operate in Lebanese territory. It is difficult to know how things will develop and it is very important to increase the level of vigilance in the coming hours. The first response teams in the kibbutzim have been updated and are available for all needs and the regional councils are in continuous contact with the army."

Senior IDF commanders approved plans for the coming days in the Northern Command and IDF forces from the 188th Brigade held training sessions near the northern border. The local security departments also held exercises in preparation for responses to a variety of scenarios.

Foreign media reported in the last few hours that Israel has informed the US that the IDF is planning to initiate a ground incursion in Lebanon in the coming hours.

Senior US officials told the Washington Post that Israel provided an update that the planned campaign would be small in scope compared to the Lebanon War in 2006.

The operation will focus on clearing terrorist infrastructure along the border to remove the threat to Israeli border towns. CBS reported that the ground incursion may take place today.

US President Joe Biden was asked this evening if he is aware of the Israeli plan for a ground incursion in Lebanon and replied: "I am more aware than you think."