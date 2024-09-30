The IDF later confirmed: "Overnight, during a joint IDF and ISA intelligence-based activity, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Fatah Sharif, Head of the Lebanon Branch in the Hamas terrorist organization."\n\n"Sharif was responsible for coordinating Hamas' terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives. He was also responsible for Hamas’ efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons.\n\n"He led the Hamas terrorist organization's force build-up efforts in Lebanon and operated to advance Hamas' interests in Lebanon, both politically and militarily."\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n