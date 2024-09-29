Earlier today, projectiles were fired from Lebanon toward the area of Sde Eliezer. The IAF swiftly struck the launcher from which the projectiles were fired.\n\nSince noon, IAF fighter jets struck dozens of terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization across Lebanon, including launchers aimed toward Israeli territory, buildings in which weapons were stored and terrorist infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah for terror activities against the State of Israel.\n\nThe IDF reiterated that it "is continuing to operate to degrade and dismantle Hezbollah’s capabilities."\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n