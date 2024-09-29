\nThe IDF announced that a short while ago, it conducted extensive strikes on Hezbollah terror targets where Hezbollah operatives were located.\n\nDuring the intelligence-based strikes, the IAF struck approximately 120 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon and deep inside Lebanese territory. \n\nAmong the assets struck were significant headquarters used by Hezbollah’s different units and terrorist infrastructure used by Hezbollah operatives to plan and carry out terrorist activities against the State of Israel. \n\nAccording to the IDF, the strike caused significant damage to Hezbollah's capabilities, command and control abilities, and operational management.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n