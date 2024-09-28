\nUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Friday that that "the choices that all parties make in the coming days will determine which path this region is on, with profound consequences for its people – now, and possibly for years to come.”\n\nBlinken added that "It is a legitimate and important objective for Israel to again create an environment in which people can get back to their homes," and that he will "let Israel speak to their operations and their objectives".\n\n"The most important thing to do through diplomacy is to try first to stop firing in both directions, and then to use the time that we would have in such a ceasefire to see if we can reach a broader diplomatic agreement," Blinken stated.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n