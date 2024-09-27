US President Joe Biden was asked on Friday about Israel’s strike on Hezbollah’s command center in Beirut, and confirmed that the United States had "no knowledge or participation" in the strikes.

Biden told reporters that the US is still “gathering information” on the situation.

Asked if he supports Israel’s actions in Lebanon, Biden replied, "We have to get more detail. I don't know enough to answer that question."

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters earlier on Friday that the United States had no advance warning of an Israeli strike in Beirut and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as the strike was underway.

"The United States was not involved in this operation and we had no advanced warning," Singh told reporters.

She declined to say what Gallant told Austin about the operation and whether it targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The Pentagon declined to speculate on whether Nasrallah was still alive.

While it has been speculated that Nasrallah was in the command center at the time of the strike, there has been no confirmation of his fate as of yet.

A senior defense official told Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio), “Whoever was in the Hezbollah headquarters at the time of the strikes - did not come out alive.”

Security sources in Lebanon told Sky News’ Arabic-language service that the delay in Hezbollah's announcement on Nasrallah's fate raises the likelihood that he was eliminated.

