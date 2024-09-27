\nAvichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, issued a warning to the residents of Beirut and called on them to evacuate from several areas that are close to "Hezbollah's interests" in the Dahieh neighborhood. \n\nAdraee called on the residents to immediately move away to a distance of at least 500 meters from these areas.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n