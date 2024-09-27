\nIran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called an emergency meeting of the Supreme National Security Council at his home compound, two Iranian officials with knowledge of the meeting told \nThe New York Times\n. \n\nThe officials added the meeting was in response to Israel's strike in Beirut that targeted the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n