\nOver the past hour, IAF fighter jets struck terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization deep in Lebanon and southern Lebanon, including launchers which were directed toward Israeli civilians as well as structures in which weapons were stored, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. \n\n"The IDF is continuing to operate to degrade and dismantle Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities and infrastructure," it added.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n