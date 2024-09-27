Earlier today (Friday), a number of rockets were fired toward the area of Tiberius in northern Israel. A short while ago, the IAF struck the launchers used to fire the rockets in the area of Haddatha in Lebanon.\n\nOver the past two hours, the IAF also struck dozens of launchers aimed towards the State of Israel, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist infrastructure sites belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the areas of Sidon, Nabatieh, and in additional areas in southern Lebanon.\n\nThe IDF is currently continuing to strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon.\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n