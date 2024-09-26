\nFollowing the sirens that sounded between 16:06 and 16:08 in the Upper Galilee area, approximately 40 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. A number of projectiles were intercepted and others were identified as landing in the area.\n\nOver the past day, IDF fighter jets struck dozens of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon. Among the targets struck were terror sites, terrorist cells, launchers that were ready to fire toward Israeli territory, including the launcher that fired toward the area of Akko earlier today, and weapons storage facilities in the areas of Zibqin, Tebnine, Kfarchouba, Deyrintar, and Seddiqine in southern Lebanon.\n\nThe IDF stated that it is continuing to operate to degrade and dismantle Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n