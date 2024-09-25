\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the area of the city of Eilat, two UAVs were identified approaching the area of Eilat from the East. An Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 5 class corvette missile ship intercepted one UAV and a fallen UAV was identified in the area of Eilat. The second hit a building in the city.\n\nFirefighters are working to extinguish fires that broke out in the city's port and near the Herods hotel. Two individuals were lightly injured by falling shrapnel and were treated by MDA teams.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n