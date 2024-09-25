A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to Kan News that the US and France are talking to Israeli and Lebanese officials to advance a new deal and diplomatic solution in the north.\n\nAn Israeli source commented: "We have no problem discussing any arrangement with the Americans as long as it brings security and a feeling of security to the residents of the north, just as we had discussions with the Americans over the past year. However, at the moment, it would seem that there is no partner on the other side."\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n