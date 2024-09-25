Two people were injured as a result of a direct rocket hit in the Nahariya region. \n\nUnited Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Dror Nir, Doron Almog, and Radi Hadad reported: "There was a direct hit to a building undergoing renovations. We provided initial treatment at the scene to two construction workers - a 35-year-old man in serious condition and a 52-year-old man in moderate condition. Both suffered shrapnel injuries. Members of United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit provided assistance to several people who suffered from emotional shock."\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n