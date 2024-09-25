\nCommander of the IDF's Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin, has announced: "We are beginning a new stage in the battle, and we are in the midst of Operation Northern Arrows. The operation began with a significant hit to Hezbollah's abilities, with an emphasis on its firing abilities, and with a very significant strike to their commanders and members of the organization."\n\n"In light of this, we need to change the security situation. We need to be very well-prepared for a ground operation and action."\n\n\nRead more\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n