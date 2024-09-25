Major General Ori Gordin, commander if the IDF's Northern Command, on Tuesday visited the commanders and soldiers of the 7th Brigade during their brigade exercise on the northern border. He assessed their readiness and conducted an operational situational assessment with them.

During the visit, Gordin emphasized the importance of the soldiers' preparedness and readiness to change the security situation bring the residents of northern Israel safely back to their homes.

"We are beginning a new stage in the battle, and we are in the midst of Operation Northern Arrows," Gordin said.

"We have entered a new phase of the campaign, and we are now in the midst of Operation Northern Arrows. The operation began with a significant blow to Hezbollah's capabilities, focusing on their firepower capabilities, and a very significant hit on the organization's commanders and operatives.

"In light of this, we need to change the security situation, and we must be fully prepared for maneuvers and action."