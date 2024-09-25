Following the surface-to-surface missile launch toward central Israel, the IAF struck the launcher from which the missile was fired in the area of Nafakhiyeh in Lebanon.\n\nAs part of the strikes, the IAF struck terrorists operating within terrorist infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, launchers, and additional Hezbollah terrorist targets. Secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large quantities of weaponry within the facilities that were struck.\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n