A short while ago, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Beqaa and several areas in southern Lebanon. Among the targets struck were buildings in which weapons were stored, command centers, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.\n\nDuring the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating that large amounts of weapons were stored in the buildings.\n\nThe IDF will continue operating to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure.\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n