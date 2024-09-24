\nThe IDF said that following the sirens that sounded between 2:39 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. in the HaAmakim area, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and a number of projectiles were identified falling in open areas.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 2:57 a.m. in the HaAmakim area, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and a number of projectiles were identified falling in open areas.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 3:11 a.m. in the HaAmakim area, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and a number of projectiles were identified falling in open areas.\n\nThe IAF struck the sources of fire.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n