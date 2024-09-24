\nIn recent hours, Air Force fighter jets under the direction of the Northern Command and the Intelligence Directorate, attacked hundreds of targets, including launchers, headquarters and military buildings of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in several areas in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\nThroughout the last day, hundreds of fighter jets of the Air Force attacked about 1,600 terrorist targets of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and in the Beqaa area, deep in Lebanon, in several waves of strikes.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n