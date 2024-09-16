"Earlier on Monday, a report was received regarding an Israeli civilian who was attacked by a number of Palestinians in the area of Mevo'ot Yericho, and as a result suffered an injury to his head," the IDF confirmed.\n\n"A short time later, a number of Israeli civilians arrived at the location where the suspects had fled to and hidden. A clash broke out at the scene, during which a number of Palestinians were injured.\n\n"Upon receiving the report, IDF force and police were called to the site, handled the clash, and arrested a number of suspects at the scene."\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n