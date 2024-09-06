\nRachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, released a statement in response to the video released by Hamas showing Hersh in captivity.\n\n"We are in the midst of the seven day Jewish mourning period after burying our son Hersh (of blessed memory) on Monday. Earlier tonight, Hamas released a new video of him, taken while he was being held hostage in the tunnels underneath Gaza. This must serve as an immediate wake-up call to the world to take action today to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages before it is too late. No other family should go through what our family (and the families of the other recently executed hostages) have endured."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n