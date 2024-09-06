Hamas on Thursday evening published a video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of the six hostages who were murdered in captivity and whose bodies were recovered from the Gaza Strip this week.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News does not cooperate with the psychological terror of the murderous organization and the video will not be published.

In the video, the young man is seen in captivity and says, "I'm Hersh Goldberg-Polin. I was born in Berkeley, California and I live in Jerusalem. I celebrated my 23rd birthday, four days before I was kidnapped on October 7 from the party in Re’im. Since I arrived in Gaza I have been living without medical help, almost without food and water. I don't remember when I last saw the sun or breathed fresh air."

At the behest of Hamas, he turns to the US President and requests that he work to promote a deal for the release of hostages.

Goldberg-Polin then turns to his family members and says, "Mom, Dad, Libi and Orly. I love you and miss you and think about you every day. I know you are doing everything to bring me back. Stay strong and do everything. I hope I will come home soon. Don't stop."

At the end of the Hamas psychological warfare video, the following caption appears: "Prisoner deal - freedom and life, military pressure - death and failure."