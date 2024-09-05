\nPresident Isaac Herzog spoke with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, "I spoke now with President of Germany, my dear friend Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Together we expressed our shared condemnation and horror at the terror attack this morning near the Israeli consulate in Munich.\n\nOn the day our brothers and sisters in Munich were set to stand in remembrance of our brave athletes murdered by terrorists 52 years ago, a hate-fulled terrorist came and once again sought to murder innocent people.\n\nI want to thank the German security services for their swift action, and send my support to all those targeted. Together we stand strong in the face of terror. Together we will overcome.”\n\n\n\n\n\n\nRead more\n\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n