\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the area of the Western Galilee on Friday evening, approximately 40 launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. \n\nSome of the launches were intercepted, and a number of projectile falls were identified in the area. No injuries were reported. IDF artillery struck the sources of fire.\n\nOver the past few hours, the IAF struck a number of Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon, said the IDF.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n