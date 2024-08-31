\n\nMagen David Adom said in a statement that two people who were injured in the explosion at the gas station were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, suffering from moderate and light injuries, respectively.\n\n\n\nIt added that one person was being treated for light injuries sustained in the attack in Carmei Tzur.\n\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n