Council Head Israel Ganz mourned the death of Cherna Moskowitz, saying: "Cherna not only believed in great values, but she was also among the few who advanced them on a large scale, making a real impact. We owe her great gratitude for all the initiatives she supported in the communities of Binyamin. Recently, she played a significant role in the medical center that is being established in Sha'ar Binyamin for the benefit of tens of thousands of residents in these communities. Her memory will always be a living part of the growth of these communities."\n\n