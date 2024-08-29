\nIsrael’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, responded to the UN Secretary-General’s call to halt IDF operations in Judea and Samaria, and his condemnation of “the loss of lives during these operations”:\n\n“Since October 7th, Iran has been actively working to smuggle sophisticated explosive devices into Judea and Samaria, intended for use in suicide bombings in the heart of Israeli cities," said Danon.\n\n"The State of Israel will not sit idly by and wait for scenes of buses and cafes exploding in city centers. The IDF’s operations in Judea and Samaria have a clear goal: preventing Iranian terror-by-proxy that would harm Israeli civilians,” he added.\n\n\n