UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday criticized Israel’s counterterrorism operation in Judea and Samaria and called for it to end.

Guterres’ spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement that Guterres “is deeply concerned by the latest developments in the occupied West Bank, including Israel's launch today of large-scale military operations in Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas governorates, involving the use of airstrikes, which resulted in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. He strongly condemns the loss of lives, including of children.”

“The Secretary-General calls for an immediate cessation of these operations,” the statement continued, adding that Guterres “calls on Israel to comply with its relevant obligations under international humanitarian law and to take measures to protect civilians and ensure their safety. He urges security forces to exercise maximum restraint and use lethal force only when it is strictly unavoidable to protect life.”

“All those injured must have access to medical care, and humanitarian workers must be able to reach everyone in need. These dangerous developments are fueling an already explosive situation in the occupied West Bank and further undermining the Palestinian Authority,” said the spokesperson.

The statement also said, “Ultimately, only an end to the occupation and a return to a meaningful political process that will establish a two-state solution will bring an end to the violence. The United Nations will continue to work with all parties towards this end, to seek a de-escalation of the current situation and promote stability in the region.”

Guterres’ comments came after Israeli security forces launched a counterterrorism operation in Jenin, Tulkarm and in the Jordan Valley.

Overnight, an IDF aircraft struck and eliminated three armed terrorists in Jenin who posed a threat to the soldiers on the ground. The forces arrested wanted terrorists, and located and seized arms including an M16 assault rifle, ammunition, and other military equipment. In addition, undercover Border Police officers eliminated two additional armed terrorists.

According to Palestinian Arab reports, at least 15 terrorists have been eliminated so far in the operation.

Guterres has not stopped short of criticizing Israel since the start of the war in Gaza. In late October, the UN Secretary-General said that Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 “did not happen in a vacuum” and appeared to blame Israel for the attack.

After his remarks were widely condemned, the UN chief claimed his comments were misinterpreted and that he had indeed condemned Hamas.

Later, he mentioned the sexual crimes committed by Hamas in its October 7 attack in Israel in the same breath as “reports of sexual violence against Palestinian detainees”.

Subsequently, Guterres appeared to equate between Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on social media, Guterres wrote, “Nothing can justify the 7 Oct terror attacks by Hamas” but then added, “Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

He then added, “It’s high time for a humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.”