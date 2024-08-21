\nThe Lebanese \nAl-Mayadeen\n network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported explosions in the Beqaa region of Lebanon, about 100 km from the border with Israel, as a result of Israeli air strikes. Other media outlets in the country reported that five areas were attacked from the air.\n\nAt the same time, the Lebanese \nNBN \nnetwork, citing the country's Ministry of Health, reported that one person was killed and 16 others were injured as a result of the attacks in the area. This is the second night in a row that Lebanon reported attacks by the IDF deep inside Lebanese territory.\n\n\n\nRead more\n\n\n\n\n