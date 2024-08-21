The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, on Tuesday night reported explosions in the Beqaa region of Lebanon, about 100 km from the border with Israel, as a result of Israeli air strikes. Other media outlets in the country reported that five areas were attacked from the air.

At the same time, the Lebanese NBN network, citing the country's Ministry of Health, reported that one person was killed and 16 others were injured as a result of the attacks in the area. This is the second night in a row that Lebanon reported attacks by the IDF deep inside Lebanese territory.

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah terrorist organization announced the death of four more operatives from among its ranks. Since the start of the war, the organization has announced the death of 419 terrorists.

During the day, 125 launches from Lebanon towards northern Israel were recorded. A number of UAVs fell in the Golan Heights. Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for 12 attacks against Israel since Tuesday morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military structure in which terrorists were operating in the area of Matmoura in southern Lebanon, alongside an additional Hezbollah military structure in the area.

On Monday night, IAF fighter jets struck two Hezbollah launchers in the areas of Mansouri and Taybeh in southern Lebanon.

The launchers were ready to be used immediately against Israeli territory.