\nThe IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said later that “over the past day, numerous rockets were identified crossing from the southern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. No injuries were reported.”\n\n“In response, the IAF struck and dismantled the launchers in the Gaza Strip from which the rockets were fired,” the statement said.\n\n“Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Nahal Oz, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted one projectile that crossed from the Gaza Strip. No injuries were reported.”\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n