\nThe IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “A short while ago, a terrorist armed with a pistol arrived in his vehicle at the Okfim Route and opened fire at an Israeli civilian at the scene. Afterward, the terrorist exited his vehicle and stabbed the civilian.”\n\nThe civilian received initial medical treatment by IDF soldiers at the scene and was later evacuated to a hospital by Magen David Adom, the statement added.\n\n“IDF soldiers are pursuing the terrorist who fled the scene, and blocking routes in the area.”\n\n\n