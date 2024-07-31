A 50-year-old man was seriously injured on Wednesday morning in a terrorist attack at Okfim Junction, near Kiryat Arba.

An initial investigation found a terrorist shot at an Israeli vehicle and then attacked the driver and stabbed him in the hand and head.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided the man with medical treatment and then evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, conscious, with stab wounds to his upper body.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “A short while ago, a terrorist armed with a pistol arrived in his vehicle at the Okfim Route and opened fire at an Israeli civilian at the scene. Afterward, the terrorist exited his vehicle and stabbed the civilian.”

The civilian received initial medical treatment by IDF soldiers at the scene and was later evacuated to a hospital by Magen David Adom, the statement added.

“IDF soldiers are pursuing the terrorist who fled the scene, and blocking routes in the area.”