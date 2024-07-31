A 50-year-old man was seriously injured on Wednesday morning in a terrorist attack at Okfim Junction, near Kiryat Arba.\n\nAn initial investigation found a terrorist shot at an Israeli vehicle and then attacked the driver and stabbed him in the hand and head.\n\nMagen David Adom paramedics provided the man with medical treatment and then evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, conscious, with stab wounds to his upper body.\n\nThe IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “A report was received regarding a shooting attack in the area of the Okfim Junction. Details to follow.”\n\n