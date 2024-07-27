\nIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was updated earlier Saturday on the details of the incident in Majdal Shams.\n\nThe Prime Minister is currently holding an additional security consultation with his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, and will hold a security assessment later with all heads of the security establishment.\n\nImmediately upon learning of the disaster, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed that his return to Israel be brought forward as quickly as possible.\n\n\n\nNetanyahu Consulting with Military Secretary\nCourtesy\n\n\n\n\n